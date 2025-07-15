Tuesday, July 15, 2025 | 02:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bank of Maharashtra consolidated net profit rises 16.16% in the June 2025 quarter

Bank of Maharashtra consolidated net profit rises 16.16% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 2:52 PM IST

Total Operating Income rise 20.07% to Rs 7053.98 crore

Net profit of Bank of Maharashtra rose 16.16% to Rs 1504.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1295.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Total Operating Income rose 20.07% to Rs 7053.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5874.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income7053.985874.68 20 OPM %65.7760.01 -PBDT1702.991344.10 27 PBT1702.991344.10 27 NP1504.371295.09 16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

G M Breweries standalone net profit rises 3.69% in the June 2025 quarter

G M Breweries standalone net profit rises 3.69% in the June 2025 quarter

Key Corp standalone net profit declines 6.09% in the June 2025 quarter

Key Corp standalone net profit declines 6.09% in the June 2025 quarter

India to become third largest economy in 2027 says Piyush Goyal

India to become third largest economy in 2027 says Piyush Goyal

Kharif area gains 6.60% on year, pulses area jumps 25%

Kharif area gains 6.60% on year, pulses area jumps 25%

India reaches 50% of installed electricity capacity from non-fossil fuel sources five years ahead of target

India reaches 50% of installed electricity capacity from non-fossil fuel sources five years ahead of target

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 1:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayLatest LIVE newsStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTesla Model Y LaunchDividend Stocks TodayAxis Bank Q4 Result 2025Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon