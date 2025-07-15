Bank of Maharashtra consolidated net profit rises 16.16% in the June 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 20.07% to Rs 7053.98 croreNet profit of Bank of Maharashtra rose 16.16% to Rs 1504.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1295.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Total Operating Income rose 20.07% to Rs 7053.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5874.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income7053.985874.68 20 OPM %65.7760.01 -PBDT1702.991344.10 27 PBT1702.991344.10 27 NP1504.371295.09 16
