Bank of Maharashtra gains after total deposits rise 12% YoY to Rs 3.09 lakh crore in Q2

Bank of Maharashtra rose 1.08% to Rs 57.09 after the bank reported a 12.13% year-on-year (YoY) increase in total deposits to Rs 3,09,800 crore as of 30th September 2025, compared with Rs 2,76,289 crore as of 30th September 2024.Global business grew 14.22% YoY to Rs 5,63,987 crore as of 30th September 2025, up from Rs 4,93,793 crore as of 30th September 2024.
CASA deposits stood at Rs 1,55,989 crore as of 30th September 2025, a 14.55% increase compared to Rs 1,36,174 crore a year ago. CASA ratio improved to 50.35% from 49.29% during the same period.
Global advances rose 16.87% YoY to Rs 2,54,187 crore as of 30th September 2025, compared with Rs 2,17,504 crore as of 30th September 2024. This includes a 37.39% rise in retail advances and a 16.57% increase in corporate advances.
The banks Credit-Deposit (CD) Ratio stood at 82.05% in September 2025, up from 78.72% in September 2024.
Bank of Maharashtra is engaged in providing banking services across segments including treasury, corporate/wholesale banking, retail banking, and other banking operations. The Government of India held a 79.60% stake in the bank as of 30th June 2025.
In Q1 FY26, the bank reported a 23% increase in net profit to Rs 1,593 crore on the back of a 16% rise in total income to Rs 7,879 crore, as compared to Q1 FY25.
