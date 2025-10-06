Monday, October 06, 2025 | 11:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bandhan Bank clocks loan growth of 7.2% in Q2 FY26; total deposits rise to Rs 1.57 lakh crore

Bandhan Bank clocks loan growth of 7.2% in Q2 FY26; total deposits rise to Rs 1.57 lakh crore

Image

Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Bandhan Bank has reported 7.2% rise in loans & advances to Rs 140,062 crore as on 30 September 2025 from Rs 130,649 crore as on 30 September 2024.

On a sequential basis, the gross advances are higher by 4.8% as compared with Rs 133,625 crore as on 30 June 2025.

Total deposits of the bank added up to Rs 157,975 crore as on 30 September 2025, up 10.9% YoY and up 2.1% QoQ.

As on 30 September 2025, CASA aggregated to Rs 44,214 crore (down 6.5% YoY) and retail term deposits amounted to Rs 68,539 crore (up 39% YoY).

Bulk to total term deposits ratio was at 39.8% as on 30 September 2025 as against 48.2% as on 30 September 2024.

 

Liquidity coverage ratio (LCR), as on 30 September 2025, stood at approximately 152.68%.

Pan-bank collection efficiency (excluding NPA) was at 98.0% as on 30 September 2025 as against 97.9% as on 30 September 2024.

Bandhan Bank is headquartered in Kolkata and offers group-based individual lending services in the microfinance segment. It operates through a network of 4594 branches, business units, and GRUH centres, spread across 35 states and union territories.

The bank reported 65.02% de-growth in standalone net profit to Rs 371.96 crore on a 1.97% rise in total income to Rs 6,201.49 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

The scrip shed 0.51% to currently trade at Rs 165.05 on the BSE.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 10:14 AM IST

