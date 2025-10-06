Monday, October 06, 2025 | 10:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Pace Digitek lists a premium

Pace Digitek lists a premium

Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

Shares of Pace Digitek were currently trading at Rs 217.65 at 10:25 IST on the BSE, representing a discount of 0.62% compared with the issue price of Rs 219.00.

The scrip was listed at Rs 226.85, exhibiting a premium of 3.58% to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 231 and a low of Rs 206.90. On the BSE, over 22.20 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

The issue opened for bidding on 26 September 2025 and it closed on 30 September 2025. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 208 and 219 per share.

 

The IPO consists of a fresh issue of Rs 819.15 crore. Out of the proceeds from the fresh issue, Rs 630 crore will be directed towards capital expenditure for investment in subsidiary Pace Renewable Energies Private Limited to set up battery energy storage systems for a project with Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company and the balance towards general corporate purposes.

Pace Digitek (PDL) is a telecom infrastructure solutions provider offering manufacturing, installation, commissioning, and operation & maintenance (O&M) services for telecom towers and optical fibre networks. The company operates across telecommunications, energy, and ICT sectors, with presence in India, Myanmar, and Africa. PDLs subsidiaries include Lineage Power (power management systems), Pace Renewable Energies (solarization of towers), and others for project execution. It also manufactures lithium-ion batteries and energy storage systems in its Bengaluru facilities.

Ahead of the IPO, Pace Digitek, on 25 September 2025, raised Rs 245.14 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 1.11 crore shares at Rs 219 each to 16 anchor investors.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 267.61 crore and sales of Rs 2,438.78 crore for the twelve months ended on 31st March 2025.

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 10:41 AM IST

