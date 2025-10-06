Nifty surges above 24,950 mark; FMCG shares decline

FMCG shares declined after advancing in the past two trading sessions.
At 10:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 255.21 points or 0.32% to 81,474.01. The Nifty 50 index added 81 points or 0.33% to 24,971.80.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.21% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.06%.
The market breadth was almost even. On the BSE, 1906 shares rose and 1,907 shares fell. A total of 210 shares were unchanged.
New Listing:
Shares of Pace Digitek were currently trading at Rs 217.65 at 10:25 IST on the BSE, representing a discount of 0.62% compared with the issue price of Rs 219.00. The scrip was listed at Rs 226.85, exhibiting a premium of 3.58% to the issue price.
So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 231 and a low of Rs 206.90. On the BSE, over 22.20 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty FMCG index fell 0.66% to 54,874.65. The index rose 0.84% in the past two consecutive trading sessions.
Emami (down 1.54%), Varun Beverages (down 1.08%), ITC (down 0.77%), Godrej Consumer Products (down 0.76%), United Spirits (down 0.75%) Hindustan Unilever (down 0.68%), Dabur India (down 0.3%), Marico (down 0.23%), Radico Khaitan (down 0.15%) and Britannia Industries (down 0.12%) declined.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Vodafone Idea declined 2.72%. The company has announced the appointment of Tejas Mehta as its new chief financial officer (CFO) & key managerial personnel (KMP) of the company, effective 6 October 2025.
