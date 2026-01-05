Monday, January 05, 2026 | 11:23 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bank of Maharashtra gains after total deposits rise 15% YoY to Rs 3.21 lakh crore in Q3

Bank of Maharashtra gains after total deposits rise 15% YoY to Rs 3.21 lakh crore in Q3

Image

Last Updated : Jan 05 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

Bank of Maharashtra rose 1.31% to Rs 64.77 after the bank reported a 15.30% year-on-year (YoY) increase in total deposits to Rs 3,21,695 crore as of 31st December 2025, compared with Rs 2,79,007 crore as of 31st December 2024.

The total business grew 17.24% YoY to Rs 5,95,171 crore as of 31st December 2025, up from Rs 5,07,650 crore as of 31st December 2024.

CASA deposits stood at Rs 1,59,397 crore as of 31st December 2025, a 15.93% increase compared to Rs 1,37,494 crore a year ago. CASA ratio improved to 49.55% from 49.28% during the same period.

Global advances rose 19.61% YoY to Rs 2,73,476 crore as of 31 December 2025, compared with Rs 2,28,642 crore as of 31 December 2024.

 

Bank of Maharashtra is engaged in providing banking services. The bank's segments include treasury, corporate/wholesale banking, retail banking, and other banking operations. The Government of India held a 79.60% stake in the bank as of 30 September 2025.

Bank of Maharashtras standalone net profit jumped 23.09% to Rs 1,633.14 crore on 17.1% increase in total income to Rs 7,973.61 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

First Published: Jan 05 2026 | 11:03 AM IST

