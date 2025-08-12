Bannari Amman Spinning Mills consolidated net profit rises 46.15% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.71% to Rs 217.39 croreNet profit of Bannari Amman Spinning Mills rose 46.15% to Rs 4.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 0.71% to Rs 217.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 215.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales217.39215.86 1 OPM %10.511.55 -PBDT13.45-8.08 LP PBT6.77-14.52 LP NP4.563.12 46
