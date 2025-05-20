Laxmi India Finance standalone net profit rises 88.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 50.28% to Rs 74.27 croreNet profit of Laxmi India Finance rose 88.00% to Rs 14.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 50.28% to Rs 74.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 49.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 60.21% to Rs 36.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 22.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 41.91% to Rs 245.71 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 173.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales74.2749.42 50 245.71173.14 42 OPM %68.0966.51 -65.7565.10 - PBDT19.5510.91 79 49.2631.17 58 PBT18.9810.47 81 47.3629.64 60 NP14.577.75 88 36.0022.47 60
