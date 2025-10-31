Welspun Corp Ltd soars 3.21%, up for fifth straight session

Friday, October 31, 2025 | 01:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Welspun Corp Ltd is quoting at Rs 955.85, up 3.21% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 30.33% in last one year as compared to a 6.12% spurt in NIFTY and a 13.51% spurt in the Nifty Metal.

Welspun Corp Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 955.85, up 3.21% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.33% on the day, quoting at 25791.45. The Sensex is at 84143.13, down 0.31%. Welspun Corp Ltd has risen around 11.75% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Welspun Corp Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 5.6% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10729.2, down 0.66% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 67.16 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.86 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 38.81 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

