Friday, October 31, 2025 | 01:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Uno Minda Ltd spurts 1.63%, gains for fifth straight session

Uno Minda Ltd spurts 1.63%, gains for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Uno Minda Ltd is quoting at Rs 1242.7, up 1.63% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 27.06% in last one year as compared to a 6.12% jump in NIFTY and a 13.28% jump in the Nifty Auto.

Uno Minda Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1242.7, up 1.63% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.33% on the day, quoting at 25791.45. The Sensex is at 84143.13, down 0.31%. Uno Minda Ltd has slipped around 6.17% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Uno Minda Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 0.74% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26829.55, up 0.51% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.64 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.01 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1246.2, up 1.65% on the day. Uno Minda Ltd is up 27.06% in last one year as compared to a 6.12% jump in NIFTY and a 13.28% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 75.77 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Dabur India Q2 PAT jumps 6% YoY to Rs 453 cr

Dabur India Q2 PAT jumps 6% YoY to Rs 453 cr

Inventurus Knowledge gains after Q2 PAT rises 60% YoY to Rs 181 cr

Inventurus Knowledge gains after Q2 PAT rises 60% YoY to Rs 181 cr

United Spirits jumps after Q2 PAT climbs 47% YoY to Rs 494 cr

United Spirits jumps after Q2 PAT climbs 47% YoY to Rs 494 cr

Divyashakti reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Divyashakti reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Barometers trade in negative terrain; auto shares climb

Barometers trade in negative terrain; auto shares climb

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025November Bank Holiday ListThryoid Disorder Fact CheckQ2 Results TodayTata Motors DemergerLenskart vs Studds Accessories IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon