Thursday, May 08, 2025 | 10:22 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Industrials shares gain

Industrials shares gain

Image

Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

Industrials stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Industrials index rising 89.62 points or 0.69% at 13107.45 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Industrials index, Universal Cables Ltd (up 10.1%), Apar Industries Ltd (up 8.15%),Om Infra Ltd (up 7.45%),Grindwell Norton Ltd (up 5.96%),Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd (up 4.96%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were MTAR Technologies Ltd (up 4.81%), Kamdhenu Ltd (up 4.57%), WPIL Ltd (up 4.1%), Indo Tech Transformers Ltd (up 3.62%), and KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Ltd (up 3.39%).

On the other hand, Gensol Engineering Ltd (down 5%), K&R Rail Engineering Ltd (down 4.96%), and Siemens Ltd (down 2.03%) moved lower.

 

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 475.04 or 1% at 47852.94.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 34.3 points or 0.23% at 14965.03.

Also Read

Helicopter crash

Five dead, 2 injured as helicopter crashes in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

Sonata Software climbs 5% on posting healthy Q4 results; Check details here

Iran's FM Seyed Abbas Araghchi

Iran FM Araghchi arrives in Delhi for Joint Commission meet, stronger ties

Market, Stock market, NSE, National Stock Exchange

Stock Market LIVE: Eternal, Maruti, ITC cap Sensex, Nifty upside; pharma, FMCG drag; smallcaps up 1%

RAAMDEO AGRAWAL, chairman & co-founder at Motilal Oswal Financial Services

Staying disciplined as Warren Buffett is incredibly tough: Raamdeo Agrawal

The Nifty 50 index was down 22.9 points or 0.09% at 24391.5.

The BSE Sensex index was down 17.12 points or 0.02% at 80729.66.

On BSE,2218 shares were trading in green, 716 were trading in red and 145 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

CCL Products (India) Ltd Falls 3.84%

CCL Products (India) Ltd Falls 3.84%

Tejas Networks Ltd Spurts 2.32%

Tejas Networks Ltd Spurts 2.32%

Wall Street Ends Higher Amid Chip Rally and Fed Concerns

Wall Street Ends Higher Amid Chip Rally and Fed Concerns

Indices nudge lower; breadth strong

Indices nudge lower; breadth strong

GIFT Nifty sets the stage for a strong start

GIFT Nifty sets the stage for a strong start

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 08 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchGSEB SSC Class 10th ResultsStocks to buy todayGold-Silver Price TodayTN Board Class 12th Results 2025Operation Sindoor LIVEQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon