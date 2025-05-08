Thursday, May 08, 2025 | 10:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ceinsys Tech spurts on bagging order worth Rs 11.39 cr

Ceinsys Tech spurts on bagging order worth Rs 11.39 cr

Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Ceinsys Tech rallied 3.26% to Rs 1,566.95 after it received a work order worth Rs 11.39 crore for project management consultancy of an underground drainage system in Navghar-Manikpur Zone-6 from the Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation.

The total project cost is estimated at Rs 11,39,00,000 and was tentatively scheduled to be completed in two years.

Ceinsys Tech is primarily dealing in providing enterprise geospatial & engineering services and sale of software and electricity.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 88.4% to Rs 21.87 crore on 81.9% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 142.39 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

 

First Published: May 08 2025 | 10:14 AM IST

