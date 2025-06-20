Friday, June 20, 2025 | 01:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Barometers trade with major gains; European mrkt opens higher

Barometers trade with major gains; European mrkt opens higher

Image

Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 1:50 PM IST
The domestic equity benchmarks traded with substantial gains in early afternoon trade, continuing to show resilience amid escalating tensions between Israel and Iran. Market sentiment remains sensitive to global cues, including crude oil prices and other international developments.

The Nifty traded above the 25,050 mark. Barring the Nifty Media index, all the other sectoral indices on the NSE traded in green.

At 13:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex jumed 893.22 points or 1.09% to 82,251.79. The Nifty 50 index jumped 271.85 points or 1.10% to 25,065.15.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.87% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.44%.

 

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,368 shares rose and 1,453 shares fell. A total of 163 shares were unchanged.

Gainers & Losers:

Also Read

India vs England 1st Test Playing 11 live updates: All eyes of Team India's new XI after Kohli and Rohit's retirement

England vs India Playing 11 LIVE UPDATES, 1st Test: Gill to unveil India's XI at 3 PM IST today

‘Doomsday plane', the E-4B Nightwatch

What is the secretive 'doomsday plane' spotted amid West Asia tensions?

SoftBank Group Corp. founder Masayoshi Son

SoftBank pitches $1 trillion AI, robotics hub in US to TSMC, Trump team

BEML

This PSU stock zooms 100% from March low; hits over 10-month high today

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane

IND vs ENG: Jaiswal has the game to succeed in England, feels Rahane

Jio Financial Services (up 2.89%), HDFC Life Insurance Company (up 2.70%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 2.68%), Bharti Airtel (up 2.45%) and Nestle India (up 1.96%) were the major Nifty50 gainers.

Hero MotoCorp (down 1.38%), Bajaj Finance (down 0.39%), Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (down 0.26%), UltraTech Cement (down 0.13%) and Maruti Suzuki India (down 0.08%) were the major Nifty50 Losers.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Dilip Buildcon rose 1.40% after the company announced that it has received a letter of acceptance (LoI) worth Rs 1,341 crore from Konkan Railway Corporation (KRCL).

Uno Minda advanced 2.42% after the companys board has approved the setting up of a greenfield manufacturing facility for aluminium die casting in Sambhaji Nagar, Maharashtra for Rs 210 crore.

Premier Explosives added 0.96%. The company announced that it has secured a purchase order worth Rs 6.62 crore from an international client for the manufacture and supply of defence products.

Suzlon Energy rallied 2.98% after the company has bagged its third successive order from Ampin Energy Transition (AMPIN) for the development of a 170.1 MW wind power project in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh.

TD Power Systems added 0.14%. The company secured an order worth Rs 67 crore from a leading multinational corporation for the supply of components for traction motors meant for export.

ITD Cementation India declined 2.79%. The company announced that it has secured two major contracts cumulatively valued at approximately Rs 960 crore, excluding GST.

Global Markets:

US Dow Jones futures were down 89 points, signaling a weak start for Wall Street. Wall Street was closed on Thursday for the Juneteenth holiday.

European shares advanced on Friday, despite a sharp decline in U.K. retail spending. According to the Office for National Statistics, retail sales in the U.K. fell by 2.7% in May the steepest monthly drop since December 2023 as shoppers pulled back on spending.

In addition to releasing retail sales data, the Office for National Statistics also reported that public borrowing in May reached 17.7 billion ($23.8 billion), which is 700 million higher than the same period last year.

Most Asian markets traded higher as investors assessed China data and monitored escalating tensions between Israel and Iran.

U.S. President Donald Trump is now weighing on whether to back the Israeli military and strike Tehran. The White House said that he will make a final decision within the next two weeks.

Japan's core consumer price index (CPI), which excludes volatile fresh food costs, rose 3.7% in May from a year earlier, data showed on Friday, accelerating from a 3.5% increase in April.

China kept its benchmark lending rates unchanged Friday. The Peoples Bank of China held the 1-year loan prime rate at 3.0% and 5-year LPR at 3.5%, according to a statement Friday.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nestle India rises on bonus issue plan

Nestle India rises on bonus issue plan

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank trims lending rate by 50 bps; RLLR now at 8.50%

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank trims lending rate by 50 bps; RLLR now at 8.50%

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd spurts 2.69%, rises for third straight session

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd spurts 2.69%, rises for third straight session

HDFC Bank Ltd spurts 1.08%, rises for third straight session

HDFC Bank Ltd spurts 1.08%, rises for third straight session

Sun TV slips on buzz of Maran family feud

Sun TV slips on buzz of Maran family feud

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 1:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEppeltone Engineer IPO allotmentGold and Silver Rate TodayAxiom-4 Mission DelayedPremier League 2025 ScheduleOperation SindhuPune Palkhi 2025 Traffic AdvisoryGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon