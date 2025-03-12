Wednesday, March 12, 2025 | 12:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Barometers trade with significant losses; media shares tumble for 3rd day

Barometers trade with significant losses; media shares tumble for 3rd day

Image

Last Updated : Mar 12 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
The frontline indices traded with moderate cuts in early afternoon trade as investors reacted to rising tariff trade tensions and awaited a slew of domestic economic data, along with the crucial US Consumer Price Index (CPI) report. The Nifty traded below the 22,400 level.

Media shares extended losses for the third consecutive trading session.

At 12:29 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, slipped 415.35 points or 0.56% to 73,686.97. The Nifty 50 index lost 140.85 points or 0.63% to 22,357.05.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 1.67% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index declined 0.94%.

 

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,268 shares rose and 2,519 shares fell. A total of 142 shares were unchanged.

Derivatives:

Also Read

Jagdeep Dhankhar, Jagdeep, Dhankhar, VP

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar recovers, discharged from AIIMS-Delhi

Parliament, New Parliament

Parliament LIVE updates: Opposition demands discussion on voter ID discrepancy, delimitation

BSE, stock market, sensex

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 440 pts, Nifty below 22,350; Nifty IT tanks 4%, Realty, Metal down 2%

Exam results, results

DDU UG, PG 2025: Results out at official website, know how to download

Apple Macbook iPad Studio

Apple MacBook Air with M4, iPad Air with M3 and Mac Studio go on sale today

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, shed 0.76% to 13.97. The Nifty 27 March 2025 futures were trading at 22,410.40, at a premium of 53.35 points as compared with the spot at 22,357.05.

The Nifty option chain for the 27 March 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 60.8 lakh contracts at the 23,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 81.3 lakh contracts was seen at the 22,000 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Media index fell 2.06% to 1,451.95. The index fell 2.48% in three consecutive trading sessions.

Dish TV India (down 3.63%), PVR Inox (down 2.87%), Tips Music (down 2.47%), Network 18 Media & Investments (down 2.4%), Sun TV Network (down 2.13%), Den Networks (down 1.83%), Saregama India (down 1.51%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (down 1.37%), Hathway Cable & Datacom (down 0.59%) and Nazara Technologies (down 0.31%) declined.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Heritage Foods rose 0.98%. The company's board approved the appointment of Dr. Muddana Sambasiva Rao as a whole-time director (WTD) of the company for a term of five consecutive years, effective from 1 April 2025.

Godrej Agrovet rose 0.35%. The companys board approved the acquisition of the remaining 48.06% stake in Creamline Dairy Products (CDPL) for a total consideration of Rs 930 crore.

Adani Green Energy fell 2.06%. The company announced that its wholly owned step-down subsidiary, Adani Solar Energy Ap Eight, has commissioned a 250 MW solar power project at Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

EaseMyTrip partners with Sukoon Unlimited

EaseMyTrip partners with Sukoon Unlimited

INR trying to stabilize after recent losses

INR trying to stabilize after recent losses

SML Isuzu gains on bagging Rs 25-cr order from Ministry of Defence

SML Isuzu gains on bagging Rs 25-cr order from Ministry of Defence

EaseMyTrip partners with Sukoon Unlimited for senior travel benefits

EaseMyTrip partners with Sukoon Unlimited for senior travel benefits

OCCL Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

OCCL Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 12 2025 | 12:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayReliance Jio Starlink India PartnershipSensex TodayLatest News LIVEIndusInd Bank Share Crisis ExplainedParliament Budget Session LIVEAssam Police Constable Results
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon