Barometers trade with significant losses; media shares tumble for 3rd day

Media shares extended losses for the third consecutive trading session.
At 12:29 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, slipped 415.35 points or 0.56% to 73,686.97. The Nifty 50 index lost 140.85 points or 0.63% to 22,357.05.
The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 1.67% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index declined 0.94%.
The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,268 shares rose and 2,519 shares fell. A total of 142 shares were unchanged.
Derivatives:
Also Read
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, shed 0.76% to 13.97. The Nifty 27 March 2025 futures were trading at 22,410.40, at a premium of 53.35 points as compared with the spot at 22,357.05.
The Nifty option chain for the 27 March 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 60.8 lakh contracts at the 23,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 81.3 lakh contracts was seen at the 22,000 strike price.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Media index fell 2.06% to 1,451.95. The index fell 2.48% in three consecutive trading sessions.
Dish TV India (down 3.63%), PVR Inox (down 2.87%), Tips Music (down 2.47%), Network 18 Media & Investments (down 2.4%), Sun TV Network (down 2.13%), Den Networks (down 1.83%), Saregama India (down 1.51%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (down 1.37%), Hathway Cable & Datacom (down 0.59%) and Nazara Technologies (down 0.31%) declined.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Heritage Foods rose 0.98%. The company's board approved the appointment of Dr. Muddana Sambasiva Rao as a whole-time director (WTD) of the company for a term of five consecutive years, effective from 1 April 2025.
Godrej Agrovet rose 0.35%. The companys board approved the acquisition of the remaining 48.06% stake in Creamline Dairy Products (CDPL) for a total consideration of Rs 930 crore.
Adani Green Energy fell 2.06%. The company announced that its wholly owned step-down subsidiary, Adani Solar Energy Ap Eight, has commissioned a 250 MW solar power project at Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content