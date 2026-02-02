Bartronics India gains on reporting turnaround Q3 numbers

Bartronics India added 1.11% to Rs 10.94 after the company reported standalone net profit of Rs 2.44 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with net loss of Rs 0.32 crore in Q3 FY25.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 48.34 crore in Q3 FY26, registering the growth of 455.63%, compared with Rs 8.70 crore in Q3 FY25.

The company reported pre-tax profit of Rs 2.68 crore during the quarter, compared with pre-tax loss of Rs 0.32 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year.

Total expenses surged 403.85% to Rs 45.80 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 9.09 crore in Q3 FY25. Operating expenses stood at Rs 43.37 crore (up 539.68% YoY) and employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 1.67 crore (up 16.78% YoY) during the period under review.

Bartronics India (BIL), is a financial inclusion and rural fintech infrastructure company focused on strengthening access to digital and assisted banking across rural and semi-urban India. Through its Corporate Business Correspondent network and technology-enabled operating model, Bartronics supports public sector banks and Regional Rural Banks in delivering secure, scalable, and socially impactful financial services.

