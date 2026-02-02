Agarwal Industrial Corp gains on bagging Rs 219-cr order from BPCL

Agarwal Industrial Corporation rose 2.13% to Rs 736.75 after the company announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 218.59 crore from Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL).

The contract involves the supply of bulk bitumen (VG-30 and VG-40 grades) to BPCLs Kakinada and Mangalore locations. The firm order comprises 32,000 metric tonnes for Kakinada and 10,800 metric tonnes for Mangalore, aggregating to a total quantity of around 42,800 metric tonnes.

The estimated contract value includes firm orders of approximately Rs 166.68 crore for Kakinada and Rs 51.91 crore for Mangalore. The project is scheduled to be executed over a one-year period from January 23, 2026, to January 22, 2027.

Agarwal Industrial Corporation is primarily engaged in the manufacturing of bitumen and bitumen products. It also transports liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and bituminous product. The company also forayed into the ship operating and chartering business through its subsidiary in the UAE.

The company reported a 35% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 11.99 crore on a 24.8% fall in revenue to Rs 244.80 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

