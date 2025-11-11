Basant Agro Tech (India) standalone net profit rises 188.24% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.81% to Rs 105.83 croreNet profit of Basant Agro Tech (India) rose 188.24% to Rs 0.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 25.81% to Rs 105.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 84.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales105.8384.12 26 OPM %6.186.93 -PBDT2.912.34 24 PBT1.050.36 192 NP0.980.34 188
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content