Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Real Estate shares rise

Image

Last Updated : Feb 21 2024 | 10:31 AM IST
Real Estate stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index rising 124.49 points or 1.78% at 7130.34 at 09:47 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 2.99%), Sobha Ltd (up 2.33%),Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 2.15%),DLF Ltd (up 1.93%),Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 1.75%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Godrej Properties Ltd (up 1.55%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 1.45%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 1.25%), and Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 0.58%).
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
On the other hand, Swan Energy Ltd (down 1.25%), moved lower.
At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 146.33 or 0.2% at 73203.73.
The Nifty 50 index was up 35.85 points or 0.16% at 22232.8.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 222.66 points or 0.48% at 46150.22.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 33.52 points or 0.25% at 13650.45.
On BSE,2018 shares were trading in green, 1119 were trading in red and 101 were unchanged.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Real Estate stocks edge lower

Real Estate shares rise

Real Estate stocks edge lower

Real Estate stocks rise

Sensex rises 97 pts; realty shares advance

Benchmarks trade flat; Nifty above 22,200 level

63 Moons Technologies Ltd Slips 2.86%

Hindalco Industries Ltd Surges 2.72%, S&amp;P BSE Metal index Gains 1.14%

Thermax gains on inking pact with Flowtech Co to manufacture poly carboxylate ether products

Wipro expands collaboration with Intel Foundry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 21 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayRahul GandhiWPL 2024 full schedulePM Narendra ModiIndia vs England 4th TestBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon