Batliboi soars after securing Rs 52 crore order from SAEL Industries

Batliboi rose 6% to Rs 86 after the company said it had secured a Rs 52 crore contract from SAEL Industries.

The order has been awarded to Batliboi's Environmental Engineering Group (EEG) Division for the design, engineering, supply, installation and commissioning of a Pollution Exhaust (PEX) System for SAEL Industries' upcoming 6 GW solar cell manufacturing facility at Jewar, Uttar Pradesh.

The project is expected to be commissioned within 6 to 8 months, the company said in a regulatory filing on 21 July 2026.

Batliboi said the contract marks a significant milestone in the EEG Division's expansion into the solar energy sector. The division provides air pollution control systems for industries including steel, cement, power, chemicals and tyres. It has previously executed a PEX system for Adani Mundra Solar.

The company said the order aligns with its long-term strategy of supporting India's push for indigenous solar manufacturing. It also clarified that the contract is not a related-party transaction and that the promoter group has no interest in SAEL Industries.

Commenting on the development, managing director Sanjiv Joshi said the order highlights the company's technical capabilities and execution strength in environmental engineering while strengthening its presence in the solar manufacturing supply chain. He added that the project is expected to contribute positively to the division's growth and long-term shareholder value.

Batliboi is a diversified business house with a strong presence in machine tools, air engineering, textile machinery, and environmental engineering in india and a global presence in machine tools through its earlier acquisition of QuickMill, Canada.

On a consolidated basis, Batliboi's net profit declined 7.89% to Rs 5.02 crore while net sales rose 5.54% to Rs 125.63 crore in Q4 March 2026 over Q4 March 2025.

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