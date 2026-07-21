DSSSB opens application window for 606 ASO vacancies: Check details

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has opened a fresh application window for eligible candidates seeking recruitment to 606 Assistant Section Officer (ASO) posts.

Candidates applying under Post Code 804/26 can now submit their applications to participate in the ongoing recruitment process. According to the official notification, the application window will remain open from July 17 to August 17, 2026.

How to apply for DSSSB ASO Recruitment 2026?

· Visit the official DSSSB online application portal at dsssbonline.nic.in.

· Click on the application link for candidates who applied under Post Code 90/09.

· Fill in the 2009 application number and date of birth.

· Complete the verification process.

· Accept the declaration and undertaking.

· Enter the application form for Post Code 804/26.

· Verify all the details before submitting the form.

· Download and save the confirmation page for future use.

About DSSSB Recruitment 2026

This special application window is open only to candidates who had applied under Post Code 90/09 in 2009. Applicants must ensure that all required documents are uploaded correctly to avoid rejection of their applications. The board has clarified that no extension or second application opportunity will be provided after August 17, 2026.

ALSO READ: Karnataka DCET 2026 round 1 option entry begins today for seat allotment Candidates are advised to complete the application process well before the deadline to avoid last-minute issues. To be eligible for this special application window, candidates must provide proof that they had applied under Post Code 90/09 in 2009.

More about the DSSSB Recruitment 2026

Candidates can submit any one of the following documents as proof of their earlier application: the original application form, acknowledgement postcard, Tier I admit card, or Tier II admit card from the previous recruitment process. For applicants who are unable to complete the online application, the DSSSB has also provided an offline submission facility.