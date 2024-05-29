BCPL Railway Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 79.04% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 24.97% to Rs 25.87 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 32.42% to Rs 5.44 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 28.39% to Rs 87.93 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 122.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of BCPL Railway Infrastructure declined 79.04% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 24.97% to Rs 25.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 34.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.25.8734.4887.93122.792.058.908.648.291.093.907.5011.211.043.857.2811.040.612.915.448.05