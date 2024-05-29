Business Standard
BCPL Railway Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 79.04% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:29 AM IST
Sales decline 24.97% to Rs 25.87 crore
Net profit of BCPL Railway Infrastructure declined 79.04% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 24.97% to Rs 25.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 34.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 32.42% to Rs 5.44 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 28.39% to Rs 87.93 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 122.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales25.8734.48 -25 87.93122.79 -28 OPM %2.058.90 -8.648.29 - PBDT1.093.90 -72 7.5011.21 -33 PBT1.043.85 -73 7.2811.04 -34 NP0.612.91 -79 5.448.05 -32
First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

