BCPL Railway Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 67.71% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 117.88% to Rs 58.26 croreNet profit of BCPL Railway Infrastructure rose 67.71% to Rs 3.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 117.88% to Rs 58.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 26.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales58.2626.74 118 OPM %8.276.77 -PBDT4.502.48 81 PBT3.982.42 64 NP3.221.92 68
