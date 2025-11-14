Friday, November 14, 2025 | 02:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vivimed Labs reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.30 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Vivimed Labs reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.30 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 2:32 PM IST

Sales decline 16.79% to Rs 20.61 crore

Net Loss of Vivimed Labs reported to Rs 7.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 5.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 16.79% to Rs 20.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 24.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales20.6124.77 -17 OPM %-4.61-2.58 -PBDT-2.40-1.04 -131 PBT-7.30-5.14 -42 NP-7.30-5.14 -42

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sharat Industries consolidated net profit rises 53.89% in the September 2025 quarter

Sharat Industries consolidated net profit rises 53.89% in the September 2025 quarter

HMT reports consolidated net loss of Rs 39.08 crore in the September 2025 quarter

HMT reports consolidated net loss of Rs 39.08 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Cranex consolidated net profit declines 5.71% in the September 2025 quarter

Cranex consolidated net profit declines 5.71% in the September 2025 quarter

Quest Laboratories standalone net profit declines 33.66% in the September 2025 quarter

Quest Laboratories standalone net profit declines 33.66% in the September 2025 quarter

Sigachi Laboratories standalone net profit declines 83.64% in the September 2025 quarter

Sigachi Laboratories standalone net profit declines 83.64% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 2:20 PM IST

Explore News

Bihar Election Results 2025 LIVEStock Market LIVE UpdatesIND vs SA LIVE Score 1st Test Day 1Stocks to Watch TodayPhysicswallah IPO Allotment StatusGold-Silver Rate TodayBihar Election Full Winners ListAlinagar Assembly Election ResultsQ2 Results TodayChapra Election Results 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon