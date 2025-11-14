GSS Infotech consolidated net profit rises 160.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 73.53% to Rs 19.14 croreNet profit of GSS Infotech rose 160.00% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 73.53% to Rs 19.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 11.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales19.1411.03 74 OPM %-2.409.34 -PBDT0.900.76 18 PBT0.330.18 83 NP0.260.10 160
