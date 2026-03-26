BDL demonstrates enhanced performance of upgraded Advanced Akash Weapon System

Bharat Dynamics has successfully completed First-off Production Model (FOPM) of Advanced Akash Weapon System, with upgraded sub-systems thereby enhancing the performance and bolstering combat capability of the Indian Armed Forces.

The system demonstrated high precision against diverse aerial threats. This once again showcases BDL prowess to deliver complex systems for the Armed Forces.

This shall pave way for commencement of the delivery of this Advanced Akash Weapons Systems to the Indian armed forces shortly.

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