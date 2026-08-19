BEL appoints Partha Pratim Pathak as independent director

Bharat Electronics (BEL) announced that its board has approved the appointment of Pratha Pratim Pathak as independent director for period of three years with effect from 18 August 2026.

Pathak is the promoter and managing director of Fresh Air Waste Management Services and a director of Forcetech Energy. He has experience in biomedical and hazardous waste management and has expanded his entrepreneurial ventures into plastic waste recycling through Forcetech Engineering.

His businesses have supported healthcare institutions in hazardous waste management, including during the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2022, he ventured into plastic waste recycling with the establishment of a recycling facility focused on sustainable waste management.

Bharat Electronics (BEL) is a Navratna PSU under the Ministry of Defence, Government of India. It manufactures electronic products and systems for the army, navy, and air force.

The company reported an 8.17% year-on-year (YoY) increase in standalone net profit to Rs 1,048.33 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 (Q1 FY27), compared with Rs 969.13 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations rose 25.27% YoY to Rs 5,533.06 crore in Q1 FY27, reflecting healthy execution across its order pipeline.

The counter shed 0.12% to settle at Rs 411.90 on the BSE.

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