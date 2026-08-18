Colgate PerioGard receives prestigious ISP Seal
Colgate PerioGard announced that its advanced gum care portfolio - comprising PerioGard Toothpaste, Toothbrush and Mouthwash - has become the first in India to receive the Indian Society of Periodontology (ISP) Seal of Acceptance. This recognition marks a significant milestone in Indian oral healthcare, underscoring the brand's commitment to advancing solution-oriented care through rigorous, clinical innovation.
The prestigious ISP Seal is awarded only after a stringent scientific evaluation of a product's safety and efficacy. By earning this distinction, Colgate PerioGard not only reinforces its leadership in evidence-based care but also establishes a new national benchmark for validated gum health solutions.
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First Published: Aug 18 2026 | 7:04 PM IST