BEML Q1 net loss narrows to Rs 70 crore

BEML's consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 70.47 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 75.01 crore reported in Q1 FY24.

Revenue from operations grew by 9.91% to Rs 634.08 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 576.91 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year.

The company recorded a pre-tax loss of Rs 75.38 crore in Q1 FY25 as against a pre-tax loss of Rs 75.01 crore recorded in Q1 FY24.

Total expenses rose 8.70% year on year to Rs 709.99 crore during the quarter. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 376.60 crore (up 37.46% YoY) while employee benefit expenses was at Rs 213.55 crore (up 2.13%YoY) in Q1 FY25.