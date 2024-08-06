Business Standard
BEML Q1 net loss narrows to Rs 70 crore

Last Updated : Aug 06 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
BEML's consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 70.47 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 75.01 crore reported in Q1 FY24.
Revenue from operations grew by 9.91% to Rs 634.08 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 576.91 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year.
The company recorded a pre-tax loss of Rs 75.38 crore in Q1 FY25 as against a pre-tax loss of Rs 75.01 crore recorded in Q1 FY24.
Total expenses rose 8.70% year on year to Rs 709.99 crore during the quarter. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 376.60 crore (up 37.46% YoY) while employee benefit expenses was at Rs 213.55 crore (up 2.13%YoY) in Q1 FY25.
As on 30 June 2024, the order book stood at Rs 613 crore. The defence company said it executed orders worth Rs 618 in during the quarter.
BEML is a multi-technology schedule 'A' company under the Ministry of Defence. It operates under three major business verticals viz., defence & aerospace, mining & construction, and rail & metro. As on 30 June 2024, the Government of India held 54.03% stake in BEML.
