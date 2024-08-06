Schneider Electric spurts as Q1 PAT climbs 39% YoY

Schneider Electric Infrastructure surged 7.91% at Rs 807.85 after the company's net profit jumped 38.83% to Rs 48.48 crore in Q1 FY25 from Rs 34.92 crore in Q1 FY24. However, revenue from operations grew by 19.72% year on year (YoY) to Rs 592.91 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Profit before tax in first quarter of FY25 stood at Rs 65.31 crore, up 87.03% from Rs 34.92 crore posted in corresponding period previous fiscal. For Q1 FY25, total expenses spiked 14.6% YoY to Rs 530.20 crore. Cost of raw material and components consumed was at Rs 360.30 crore (up 31.53% YoY) and employee benefits expense was at Rs 77.53 crore (up 11.8% YoY) during the period under review.

EBITDA was at Rs 84.3 crore in June 2024 quarter, up 62.8% from Rs 51.8 crore posted in same quarter last year, due to better product mix, order pricing and operational efficiency.

EBITDA margin improved to 14.2% in during the quarter as compared with 10.5% registered in the similar period a year ago.

The companys order backlog stood at Rs 1,294 crore in June 2024 quarter, up by 15.6% on YoY basis.

Schneider Electric Infrastructure is a leading the digital transformation of energy management and automation for its customers. The company makes it possible for IoT (Internet of Things) - enabled solutions to seamlessly connect, collect, analyse and act on data from its equipment/assets in real-time, delivering enhanced safety, efficiency, reliability, and sustainability.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News