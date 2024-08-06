Schneider Electric spurts as Q1 PAT climbs 39% YoY

Schneider Electric Infrastructure surged 7.91% at Rs 807.85 after the company's net profit jumped 38.83% to Rs 48.48 crore in Q1 FY25 from Rs 34.92 crore in Q1 FY24.
However, revenue from operations grew by 19.72% year on year (YoY) to Rs 592.91 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024.
Profit before tax in first quarter of FY25 stood at Rs 65.31 crore, up 87.03% from Rs 34.92 crore posted in corresponding period previous fiscal.
For Q1 FY25, total expenses spiked 14.6% YoY to Rs 530.20 crore. Cost of raw material and components consumed was at Rs 360.30 crore (up 31.53% YoY) and employee benefits expense was at Rs 77.53 crore (up 11.8% YoY) during the period under review.
EBITDA was at Rs 84.3 crore in June 2024 quarter, up 62.8% from Rs 51.8 crore posted in same quarter last year, due to better product mix, order pricing and operational efficiency.
EBITDA margin improved to 14.2% in during the quarter as compared with 10.5% registered in the similar period a year ago.
The companys order backlog stood at Rs 1,294 crore in June 2024 quarter, up by 15.6% on YoY basis.
Schneider Electric Infrastructure is a leading the digital transformation of energy management and automation for its customers. The company makes it possible for IoT (Internet of Things) - enabled solutions to seamlessly connect, collect, analyse and act on data from its equipment/assets in real-time, delivering enhanced safety, efficiency, reliability, and sustainability.
