Benchmarks end sideways; metal shares tumble

The key equity barometers ended with sideways on Thursday amid the weekly expiry of BSE derivatives contracts. Market participants also assessed a slew of Q1 FY27 earnings announcements, with stock- and sector-specific movements dominating trading activity amid the ongoing results season. The Nifty closed below the 24,400 level.

Metal, private bank and oil & gas shares declined while FMCG, IT and media stocks advanced.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 113.61 points or 0.15% to 78,079.96. The Nifty 50 index lost 40.10 points or 0.16% to 24,395.85.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index added 0.29% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index rose 0.09%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,198 shares rose and 2,120 shares fell. A total of 238 shares were unchanged.

Initial Public Offer (IPO):

Shiprocket received bids for 26,69,62,542 shares as against 9,44,36,030 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:30 IST on 13 August 2026. The issue was subscribed 2.83 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 12 August 2026 and will close on 14 August 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 92 and 97 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 154 equity shares and multiples thereof.

Behari Lal Engineering received bids 4,72,82,404 shares as against 74,12,769 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:30 IST on 13 August 2026. The issue was subscribed 6.38 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 12 August 2026 and will close on 14 August 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 271 and 285 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 52 equity shares and multiples thereof.

Milky Mist Diary Food received bids for 4,46,51,70,883 shares as against 8,17,98,244 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:30 IST on 13 August 2026. The issue was subscribed 54.59 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 11 August 2026 and will close on 13 August 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 133 and 140 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 107 equity shares and multiples thereof.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Metal index declined 1.05% to 13,033.75. The index advanced 0.54% in the past trading session.

National Aluminium Company (down 4.54%), Steel Authority of India (down 3.64%), Hindalco Industries (down 3.25%), Vedanta (down 1.89%), Jindal Steel (down 1.71%), Tata Steel (down 1.33%), NMDC (down 1.15%), Hindustan Zinc (down 1.13%), Adani Enterprises (down 0.89%) and Hindustan Copper (down 0.46%) declined.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Tata Motors jumped 3.75% after the company reported 83% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,556 crore on a 19.3% rise in revenue to Rs 20,667 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

Gujarat Fluorochemicals rose 3.14% after the company reported strong financial performance for Q1 FY27. On a consolidated basis, adjusted net profit increased 21.43% YoY and 110.98% QoQ to Rs 221 crore in Q1 FY27. Net sales increased 23.97% YoY and 16% QoQ to Rs 1,588 crore.

VA Tech Wabag fell 0.89% after the company reported a 29.8% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 90.1 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 128.3 crore in Q4 FY26. Revenue from operations increased 20.8% YoY to Rs 886.8 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

Black Box jumped 7.85% after the company reported 18% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 56 crore on a 24% increase in revenue to Rs 1,719 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26. During the quarter, the company has added a new global hyperscaler through a $131 million (Rs 1,240 crore). It order expects $1.31.5 billion of order bookings, representing growth of approximately 3245% over FY26

Lenskart Solutions rose 1.61% after the company reported strong Q1 FY27 performance, with robust growth in revenue, EBITDA and profit. On a consolidated basis, adjusted net profit increased 239.83% YoY and 10.76% QoQ to Rs 221.84 crore in Q1 FY27. Net sales increased 43.27% YoY and 7.89% QoQ to Rs 2,714.18 crore.

Grasim Industries declined 1.33%. The company has reported 51% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,146 crore on a 21% increase in revenue to Rs 48,716 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

63 Moons Technologies fell 7.85% after the company reported a loss in Q1 FY27 against a profit in the year-ago and previous quarter. On a consolidated basis, the company reported a net loss of Rs 39.68 crore in Q1 FY27 against a net profit of Rs 3.08 crore in Q1 FY26 and Rs 22.50 crore in Q4 FY26. Revenue from operations increased 350.48% YoY and 2.56% QoQ to Rs 137.17 crore.

Lincoln Pharmaceuticals rallied 4.89% after the companys consolidated net profit jumped 30.89% to Rs 36.23 crore on 15.06% increase in net sales to Rs 177.28 crore in Q1 FY27 over Q1 FY26.

Global Market:

European market advanced despite a slowdown in UK economic growth and continued uncertainty surrounding the US-Iran conflict.

Preliminary data from the UK Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed that GDP grew 0.4% in the second quarter, moderating from 0.6% growth in the first quarter. Services output, the main contributor to the UK economy, increased 0.5% during the quarter, while construction activity rose 0.3%. Production remained flat as declines in electricity, gas and water supply offset gains in manufacturing.

On the expenditure side, growth was primarily supported by a 1.2% increase in gross fixed capital formation, along with a 0.3% rise in household consumption.

Asian market ended higher on Thursday after U.S. inflation data came in as expected, dampening expectations of further near-term Federal Reserve rate hikes.

U.S. consumer prices increased 0.1% in July, in line with widely reported expectations, data showed on Wednesday. The small increase could weaken the argument for an interest rate increase ??from the Fed next month. Money markets are predicting a 40% chance of a rate hike, down from 54% a week ago, according to CME Group's FedWatch.

Wall Street ended mixed overnight, with the Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 eking out small gains while the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped. Upbeat quarterly results from CoreWeave and other AI infrastructure firms coupled with mild inflation data provided support to the investor sentiment.

The S&P 500 climbed 0.26% to end the session at 7,748.50 points. The Nasdaq gained 0.54% to 26,588.49 points for the session, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.04% ??to 53,770.27 points.

CoreWeave surged 19% after the AI cloud company lifted its annual capital spending forecast and topped second-quarter earnings estimates.

Data center operators also rose, with IREN gaining almost 10% and Applied Digital up 4.9%. Data center company Nebius Group jumped 34%, helped by second-quarter results that beat expectations.

Super Micro Computer surged 19% after the AI server maker forecast fiscal 2027 revenue above Wall Street expectations. Chipmakers also gained, with Nvidia rising 3% and Micron Technology adding 4.9%.

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