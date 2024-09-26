Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Benchmarks hits new record high; auto shares jumps

Benchmarks hits new record high; auto shares jumps

Image

Last Updated : Sep 26 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
The headline equity indices traded with substantial gains in mid-afternoon trade. The Nifty scaled above the 26,100 level. Auto shares advanced after declining in the past trading session.
At 14:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex gained 313.40 points or 0.37% to 85,481.15. The Nifty 50 index added 99.25 points or 0.38% to 26,103.40.
The Sensex and Nifty clocked an all-time high of 85,542.78 and 26,128.60, respectively in mid-afternoon trade.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.55% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.49%.
The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,611 shares rose and 2,333 shares fell. A total of 104 shares were unchanged.
 
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Auto index gained 1.81% to 27,374.20. The index shed 0.12% in the past trading session.

More From This Section

Shiv Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut convicted in defamation case

Shiv Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut convicted in defamation case

Indices trade with decent gains; European mkt opens higher

Indices trade with decent gains; European mkt opens higher

Vedanta edges higher on fourth interim dividend proposal

Vedanta edges higher on fourth interim dividend proposal

Angel One allots 16,081 equity shares under ESOP

Angel One allots 16,081 equity shares under ESOP

Board of Linc approves JV with Mitsubishi Pencil Company

Board of Linc approves JV with Mitsubishi Pencil Company

Maruti Suzuki India (up 4.19%), Samvardhana Motherson International (up 3.01%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 2.44%), Tata Motors (up 2.37%), Bajaj Auto (up 2.14%), Eicher Motors (up 1.27%), Ashok Leyland (up 0.42%), TVS Motor Company (up 0.25%) and Bosch (up 0.18%) advanced.
Numbers to Track:
The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper shed 0.42% to 6.819 as compared with previous close 6.848.
In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 83.7050, compared with its close of 83.5800 during the previous trading session.
MCX Gold futures for 4 October 2024 settlement rose 0.29% to Rs 75,530.
The US Dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.02% to 100.92.
The United States 10-year bond yield grew 0.03% to 3.786.
In the commodities market, Brent crude for November 2024 settlement lost $1.67 or 2.29% to $71.20 a barrel.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Dalal Street, Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 250pts at 85,400, Nifty tests 26,100, driven by Auto, IT stocks

Bhupendra Patel,Bhupendra,Gujarat CM

Strive for scientific disposal of waste: CM Patel to industry leaders

Coal India

Coal India arm BCCL books 2.40 million tonnes coking coal for steel sector

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE news: Congress failed as Opposition in past 10 years, PM Modi tells BJP workers

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM

Kejriwal inspects Delhi roads with CM; says was in action mode in jail also

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 26 2024 | 2:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEDividend TodayWTC 2023-25 Points TableStock Market TodayManba Finance IPO Allotment TodayEasemytrip Share Price TodayBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon