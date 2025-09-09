Tuesday, September 09, 2025 | 11:56 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IRB Infrastructure share rises 3% as August toll collection jumps 12% YoY

Around 11:30 AM, IRB Infrastructure shares were trading 1.28 per cent higher at ₹42.80 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.31 per cent higher at 81,035.93 levels.

IRB Infrastructure Developers

IRB Infrastructure market capitalisation stood at ₹28,846 crore, BSE data showed. The company falls under the BSE 500 index category.

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 11:46 AM IST

Listen to This Article

IRB Infrastructure Developers share price: IRB Infrastructure Developers (IRB Infrastructure) shares rose as much as 3.37 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹43.69 per share on Tuesday, September 9, 2025.
 
CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE

Why did IRB Infrastructure share price rise in trade today?

 
The rise in IRB Infrastructure share price came on the back of healthy toll revenue collection in August 2025, as against August 2024. 
 
“IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd, India’s leading and the largest Multinational Transport Infrastructure Developer in the Roads & Highways Sector and the IRB Infrastructure Trust, India’s largest Private Infrastructure Investment Trust in the Roads & Highways Sector, have reported 12 per cent Y-o-Y growth in an aggregate Toll Revenue for the month of August 202,” IRB Infrastructure said, in a statement.
 
 
The Toll Revenue for August 2025 stood at ₹563 crore, as against ₹503 crore in August 2024.  

Amitabh Murarka, deputy chief executive officer of IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited, said, “Toll revenues for August 2025 recorded a robust 12 per cent Y-o-Y growth, stronger than previous month, backed by continued underlying economic growth. This performance is particularly noteworthy given the adverse impact of weather conditions on traffic across certain assets.” 
 
"With the onset of the festive and holiday season, we anticipate a further strengthening of this growth momentum in the coming months," Murarka added. 
IRB Infrastructure Developers is a multinational transport infrastructure developer in the roads and highways segment. As the country’s largest private toll road and highway infrastructure developer, IRB has an asset base of approximately ₹80,000 crore across 12 states, including its parent company and two InvITs.
 
With a track record spanning over 25 years, the company has constructed, tolled, operated, and maintained around 19,000 lane kilometers across India, of which 15,500 lane kilometers are currently under operation. IRB commands a market share of around 33 per cent in the Toll-Operate-Transfer (TOT) space and holds a 12 per cent share in India’s North-South highway connectivity.
 
Having successfully completed 13 concessions and handed them over to the respective nodal agencies, IRB’s current project portfolio includes 26 road projects – comprising 18 BOT (Build-Operate-Transfer), 4 TOT, and 4 HAM (Hybrid Annuity Model) projects, spanning both private and public InvITs.
 
IRB Infrastructure market capitalisation stood at ₹28,846 crore, BSE data showed. The company falls under the BSE 500 index category.
 

Topics : Buzzing stocks IRB Infrastructure IRB Infrastructure Developers BSE Sensex Nifty50 Indian equities share market Share price S&P BSE Sensex toll collection

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 11:33 AM IST

