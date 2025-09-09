Tuesday, September 09, 2025 | 11:34 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nova Agritech falls after CFO Gunupudi Kamoji Srinivas resigns

Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Nova Agritech declined 2.04% to Rs 51 after the company announced that its chief financial officer (CFO), Gunupudi Kamoji Srinivas, has resigned from his position effective from 8 September 2025.

In an exchange filing, Nova Agritech stated that Srinivas tendered his resignation via a letter dated September 8, citing his decision to pursue new professional opportunities. The resignation took effect from the close of business hours on the same day.

The company also confirmed that it has received communication from Srinivas affirming that there are no other material reasons for his resignation beyond those mentioned in his letter.

Nova Agritech is an agri-input manufacturer offering soil health management, crop nutrition and crop protection products focused on tech-based farmer-driven solutions. The company offers ecologically sustainable and nutritionally balanced products based on its research and development.

 

The company manufactures, distributes and markets a wide range of product categories consisting of soil health management products like organic fertilizers, bio fertilizers and soil conditioners, crop nutrition products like 100% water soluble NPK (nitrogen, phosphorous and potassium) fertilizers, micronutrient fertilizers, beneficial element fertilizes, straight nitrogen fertilizers, straight potash fertilizers and bio stimulant products, bio pesticide products, integrated pest management (IPM) products, new technologies and crop protection products. Currently, crop protection products are manufactured by subsidiary Nova Agri Sciences.

The companys consolidated net profit fell 24.1% to Rs 3.25 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 4.28 crore posted in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 11.5% YoY to Rs 46.75 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 11:21 AM IST

