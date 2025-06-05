Thursday, June 05, 2025 | 04:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japanese markets end lower

Japanese markets end lower

Image

Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Japanese markets ended lower as a 30-year bond auction saw the weakest demand since 2023, ramping up pressure on the government to adjust issuance.

The Nikkei average dropped 0.51 percent to 37,554.49 ahead of fifth round of trade talks with the U.S. over high tariffs. The broader Topix index settled 1.03 percent lower at 2,756.47.

Automakers Honda and Toyota fell around 2.7 percent each. Suzuki Motor tumbled 3 percent, with reports suggesting that it had suspended production of its Swift car due to China's rare earth restrictions.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Asian shares mixed, China benchmark end up 0.23%

Asian shares mixed, China benchmark end up 0.23%

Benchmarks trade with decent gains; PSU bank shares drop

Benchmarks trade with decent gains; PSU bank shares drop

Nifty above 24,800 level; IT shares in demand

Nifty above 24,800 level; IT shares in demand

Multi Commodity Exchange of India jumps 10% in seven days

Multi Commodity Exchange of India jumps 10% in seven days

Intellect Design bags major deal for its digital engagement platform from large South African Bank

Intellect Design bags major deal for its digital engagement platform from large South African Bank

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 3:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayLive News TodayGold Card VisaOneplus 13s ReviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon