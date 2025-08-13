Baroda Rayon Corporation standalone net profit rises 12.70% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 113.16% to Rs 22.36 croreNet profit of Baroda Rayon Corporation rose 12.70% to Rs 7.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 113.16% to Rs 22.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 10.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales22.3610.49 113 OPM %33.3621.93 -PBDT7.173.61 99 PBT7.103.57 99 NP7.106.30 13
