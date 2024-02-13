Berger Paints plans to set up new unit in Khordha, Odisha

Gets allots 80 acres of land from OIIDC, Govt. of Odisha

Berger plans to put up a modern technology - based environmentally sustainable unit for manufacture of paints, coatings, construction chemicals, intermediates including emulsions, resins and related products in the allotted land.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Berger Paints India announced that Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (Government of Odisha Undertaking) has recently allotted a piece of land measuring about 80 acres in Mouza Kalibeti under Khordha Tahasil in the District of Khordha, Odisha for setting up a manufacturing unit by the company for paints, intermediates, and allied products with annual capacity of approximately 4, 10,000 KL/MT.