Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Berger Paints plans to set up new unit in Khordha, Odisha

Image

Last Updated : Feb 13 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Gets allots 80 acres of land from OIIDC, Govt. of Odisha
Berger Paints India announced that Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (Government of Odisha Undertaking) has recently allotted a piece of land measuring about 80 acres in Mouza Kalibeti under Khordha Tahasil in the District of Khordha, Odisha for setting up a manufacturing unit by the company for paints, intermediates, and allied products with annual capacity of approximately 4, 10,000 KL/MT.
Berger plans to put up a modern technology - based environmentally sustainable unit for manufacture of paints, coatings, construction chemicals, intermediates including emulsions, resins and related products in the allotted land.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Canara Bank, Berger Paints, Britannia Industries in spotlight

Berger Paints India consolidated net profit rises 49.12% in the December 2023 quarter

Berger Paints Q3 PAT climbs 49% YoY to Rs 300 cr

Sirca Paints India consolidated net profit declines 0.19% in the December 2023 quarter

Alliance to End Plastic Waste Highlights 27 Actions and Policies to Reduce Plastic Waste Leakage and Increase Recycling

Siemens rises as Q1 PAT climbs 6% YoY to Rs 463 cr

NTPC commissions 14 MW of 40 MW Ayodhya Solar PV Project

Hindalco Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Adoption of EVs started at a very slow pace in India though momentum has picked up now

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 13 2024 | 3:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTata Power Share PriceBitcoinAshok LeylandMumbai AirportBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon