Best Agrolife consolidated net profit declines 0.22% in the September 2024 quarter

Best Agrolife consolidated net profit declines 0.22% in the September 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 18 2024 | 4:04 PM IST

Sales decline 7.96% to Rs 746.60 crore

Net profit of Best Agrolife declined 0.22% to Rs 94.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 94.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 7.96% to Rs 746.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 811.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales746.60811.19 -8 OPM %19.7017.77 -PBDT131.67126.05 4 PBT121.24117.83 3 NP94.6694.87 0

First Published: Oct 18 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

