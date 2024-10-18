Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indostar Home Finance Pvt standalone net profit declines 3.66% in the September 2024 quarter

Indostar Home Finance Pvt standalone net profit declines 3.66% in the September 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 18 2024 | 3:50 PM IST

Sales rise 16.32% to Rs 91.94 crore

Net profit of Indostar Home Finance Pvt declined 3.66% to Rs 13.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 14.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 16.32% to Rs 91.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 79.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales91.9479.04 16 OPM %62.7956.68 -PBDT19.9920.44 -2 PBT18.2819.11 -4 NP13.6714.19 -4

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

BSE, stock market

Market Highlights: Sensex snaps 3-day losing run, gains 218 pts; Axis Bank up 5%, Infosys down 4%

Sundar Pichai, Pichai

Sundar Pichai announces leadership overhaul in Google's key departments

NDA

PM Modi hails NDA leaders' meet, calls for holding such event twice a year

India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 3 live score updates

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE updates 1st Test Day 3: Rohit departs after his fifty, IND 2 down

Gopal Rai, Gopal

LIVE: Air quality 'poor' across Delhi, officers told to curb pollution at 13 hotspots, says minister

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 18 2024 | 3:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPO Allotment TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon