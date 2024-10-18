Hindustan Zinc consolidated net profit rises 34.59% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.92% to Rs 8004.00 croreNet profit of Hindustan Zinc rose 34.59% to Rs 2327.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1729.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 20.92% to Rs 8004.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6619.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales8004.006619.00 21 OPM %51.5147.42 -PBDT4090.003130.00 31 PBT3213.002305.00 39 NP2327.001729.00 35
