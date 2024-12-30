Business Standard

Monday, December 30, 2024 | 11:53 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sterlite Tech's CEO Praveen Cherian resigns

Sterlite Tech's CEO Praveen Cherian resigns

Image

Last Updated : Dec 30 2024 | 11:50 AM IST

Sterlite Technologies on Friday announced that the company's chief executive officer, Praveen Cherian, global services business has tendered his resignation to pursue his journey towards entrepreneurship.

Cherian will be relieved effective close of business hours of 31 January 2025.

Meanwhile, Amit Deshpande, AVP-general counsel & company secretary (key managerial personnel), has tendered his resignation to pursue opportunities outside of the company. Deshpande will be relieved effective close of business hours of 31 January 2025.

The company appreciates the contributions made by Praveen Cherian and Amit Deshpande in their respective roles and wishes them all the best for their future endeavours, it added.

 

Sterlite Technologies is a leading global optical and digital solutions company providing advanced offerings to build 5G, rural, FTTx, enterprise, and data centre networks.

The companys consolidated net loss to Rs 14 crore in Q2 FY25 from Rs 48 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue increased by 16.01% sequentially to Rs 1,413 crore.

Shares of Sterlite Technologies shed 0.30% to Rs 115.50 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

JSW Energy gains as arm acquires 4.7-GW renewable energy units

JSW Energy gains as arm acquires 4.7-GW renewable energy units

BJP reviews organizational elections at New Delhi headquarters

BJP reviews organizational elections at New Delhi headquarters

EAM Jaishankar embarks on official visit to Qatar

EAM Jaishankar embarks on official visit to Qatar

Aurionpro Solutions bags AFC technology order for Delhi Metro

Aurionpro Solutions bags AFC technology order for Delhi Metro

MBL Infra hits the roof on bagging liability certificate from PWD

MBL Infra hits the roof on bagging liability certificate from PWD

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 30 2024 | 11:41 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayCarraro India IPO listingLatest News LIVESenores Pharma IPO listingIND vs AUS 4th Test Day 5 LIVE IPO Calendar IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon