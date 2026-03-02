BF Utilities consolidated net profit rises 20.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.98% to Rs 234.97 crore

Net profit of BF Utilities rose 20.00% to Rs 41.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 34.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 11.98% to Rs 234.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 209.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.234.97209.8476.2572.82169.08131.63151.43114.0041.6434.70

Powered by Capital Market - Live News