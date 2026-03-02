Chavda Infra standalone net profit rises 64.15% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 42.30% to Rs 49.28 crore

Net profit of Chavda Infra rose 64.15% to Rs 1.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 42.30% to Rs 49.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 34.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.49.2834.6323.0327.436.816.172.210.881.741.06

Powered by Capital Market - Live News