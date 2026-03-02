Chavda Infra standalone net profit rises 64.15% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 42.30% to Rs 49.28 croreNet profit of Chavda Infra rose 64.15% to Rs 1.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 42.30% to Rs 49.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 34.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales49.2834.63 42 OPM %23.0327.43 -PBDT6.816.17 10 PBT2.210.88 151 NP1.741.06 64
First Published: Mar 02 2026 | 9:05 AM IST