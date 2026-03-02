Vivriti Capital standalone net profit rises 22.15% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 30.93% to Rs 438.02 crore

Net profit of Vivriti Capital rose 22.15% to Rs 59.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 48.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 30.93% to Rs 438.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 334.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.438.02334.5518.4173.3280.6468.6980.6465.1859.5648.76

