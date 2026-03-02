Monday, March 02, 2026 | 09:26 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Vivriti Capital standalone net profit rises 22.15% in the December 2025 quarter

Vivriti Capital standalone net profit rises 22.15% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Mar 02 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 30.93% to Rs 438.02 crore

Net profit of Vivriti Capital rose 22.15% to Rs 59.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 48.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 30.93% to Rs 438.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 334.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales438.02334.55 31 OPM %18.4173.32 -PBDT80.6468.69 17 PBT80.6465.18 24 NP59.5648.76 22

First Published: Mar 02 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

