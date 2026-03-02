Kudgi Transmission standalone net profit rises 13.31% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.09% to Rs 46.74 crore

Net profit of Kudgi Transmission rose 13.31% to Rs 22.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 20.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 0.09% to Rs 46.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 46.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.46.7446.7848.9990.4722.9020.2522.9020.2122.9020.21

