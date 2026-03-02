Monday, March 02, 2026 | 09:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kudgi Transmission standalone net profit rises 13.31% in the December 2025 quarter

Kudgi Transmission standalone net profit rises 13.31% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Mar 02 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales decline 0.09% to Rs 46.74 crore

Net profit of Kudgi Transmission rose 13.31% to Rs 22.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 20.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 0.09% to Rs 46.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 46.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales46.7446.78 0 OPM %48.9990.47 -PBDT22.9020.25 13 PBT22.9020.21 13 NP22.9020.21 13

First Published: Mar 02 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

