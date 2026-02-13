BGR Energy Systems reports consolidated net loss of Rs 192.81 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.65% to Rs 77.71 crore

Net Loss of BGR Energy Systems reported to Rs 192.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 336.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 17.65% to Rs 77.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 66.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.77.7166.05-241.08-290.66-189.73-333.52-192.56-336.27-192.81-336.09

