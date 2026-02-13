Friday, February 13, 2026 | 05:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
BGR Energy Systems reports consolidated net loss of Rs 192.81 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 5:56 PM IST

Sales rise 17.65% to Rs 77.71 crore

Net Loss of BGR Energy Systems reported to Rs 192.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 336.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 17.65% to Rs 77.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 66.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales77.7166.05 18 OPM %-241.08-290.66 -PBDT-189.73-333.52 43 PBT-192.56-336.27 43 NP-192.81-336.09 43

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 5:56 PM IST

