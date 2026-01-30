Friday, January 30, 2026 | 12:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
ITL Finlease And Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the December 2025 quarter

ITL Finlease And Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 30 2026 | 12:17 PM IST

Sales decline 28.57% to Rs 0.05 crore

Net Loss of ITL Finlease And Securities reported to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 28.57% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.050.07 -29 OPM %-260.00-114.29 -PBDT-0.13-0.08 -63 PBT-0.16-0.11 -45 NP-0.16-0.11 -45

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 12:17 PM IST

