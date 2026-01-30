Friday, January 30, 2026 | 12:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Hillridge Investments reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.29 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Hillridge Investments reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.29 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 30 2026 | 12:17 PM IST

Sales reported at Rs 0.08 crore

Net Loss of Hillridge Investments reported to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.080 0 OPM %87.500 -PBDT0.07-0.01 LP PBT0.07-0.01 LP NP-0.29-0.01 -2800

First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 12:17 PM IST

