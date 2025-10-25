Bhagyanagar India standalone net profit rises 207.50% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 10.26% to Rs 2.45 croreNet profit of Bhagyanagar India rose 207.50% to Rs 1.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 10.26% to Rs 2.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales2.452.73 -10 OPM %65.7125.27 -PBDT2.301.25 84 PBT1.720.67 157 NP1.230.40 208
