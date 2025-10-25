Saturday, October 25, 2025 | 06:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bhagyanagar India standalone net profit rises 207.50% in the September 2025 quarter

Bhagyanagar India standalone net profit rises 207.50% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 25 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

Sales decline 10.26% to Rs 2.45 crore

Net profit of Bhagyanagar India rose 207.50% to Rs 1.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 10.26% to Rs 2.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales2.452.73 -10 OPM %65.7125.27 -PBDT2.301.25 84 PBT1.720.67 157 NP1.230.40 208

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 25 2025 | 5:40 PM IST

