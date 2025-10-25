Saturday, October 25, 2025 | 03:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Zen Technologies consolidated net profit declines 5.22% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 25 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Sales decline 28.23% to Rs 173.57 crore

Net profit of Zen Technologies declined 5.22% to Rs 59.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 62.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 28.23% to Rs 173.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 241.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales173.57241.84 -28 OPM %37.2433.08 -PBDT87.9186.21 2 PBT82.1982.37 0 NP59.4062.67 -5

First Published: Oct 25 2025 | 3:03 PM IST

