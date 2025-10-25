Saturday, October 25, 2025 | 03:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Jhandewalas Foods reports Rs 2 crore sales for Naman Ghee in D-Mart Jaipur outlets

Jhandewalas Foods reports Rs 2 crore sales for Naman Ghee in D-Mart Jaipur outlets

Image

Last Updated : Oct 25 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Jhandewalas Foods has reported sales of approximately Rs 2 crore from its Naman brand ghee at D-Mart stores across Jaipur within a period of four to five months.

The company said the sales reflect strong consumer acceptance of the brand. Encouraged by the response, Jhandewalas Foods is exploring expansion opportunities for Naman products in other regions and through additional modern trade channels to strengthen market presence and support growth.

Jhandewalas Foods is engaged in manufacturing of food products like different types of ghees, chai masala, spice mixes, poha masala, ready to mix product, ready to eat products and chutneys. It is also engaged in the marketing of saffron, poha, pasta, quinoa pasta, groundnut oil, papad, A2 ghee.

 

On a standalone basis, the company's net profit fell 34.08% to Rs 3.52 crore while net sales surged 241.70% to Rs 55.15 crore in H1FY26 over H1FY25.

Shares of Jhandewalas Foods ended flat at Rs 56.10 on 24 October 2025.

First Published: Oct 25 2025 | 2:52 PM IST

